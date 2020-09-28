Sept. 28 (UPI) -- HBO announced Monday it has renewed Real Time with Bill Maher for two more seasons, keeping the topical talk show on the air through 2022.

"For 18 seasons, Bill Maher and the talented team at Real Time have given audiences an unparalleled platform for debate, comedy, and social discourse," Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president and HBO programming, said in a statement. "We're so happy to continue this partnership."

Each episode features an opening monologue, followed by round-table discussions with guests and interviews.

"18 years -- I can't believe I'm turning 18 and HBO isn't making me leave home," joked Maher. "Thrilled to be living under their roof for another couple of years."