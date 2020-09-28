Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro is on the road to recovery from severe injury after his right hand got caught in a pin setting machine in his home bowling alley about a week a go.

Valastro posted on Twitter Wednesday hashtags for his "recovery journey," and "positive vibes."

Advertisement

"I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago," Valastro said in the post. "What do you think of my new accessory?"

Valastro received posts from fans praising his baking, praying for his recovery and wishing him well.

His right hand was impaled by a metal rod when he tried to correct the bowling machine's pinsetter and his two sons within five minutes were able to cut him free using a saw, Today reported. Once his hand was freed, the TLC reality star was taken to a local hospital and two emergency surgeries were performed.

A spokesperson told NBC News, "it will be an uphill battle, as it's Buddy's dominant right hand."

"The prayers and the support from all the fans over the world made me feel so special and it makes me want to fight to get better for them," Valastro told Today. "It makes me want to be the man that I was."

Valastro also took time during the Today interview to thank the medical workers.

"I just want to stop for a second and thank all the doctors and all the first responders and everyone who helped me," he added. "You appreciate them, but when push comes to shove, you really see the miracle workers they are."

I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago... What do you think of my new accessory? #recoveryjourney #positivevibes pic.twitter.com/5IrOCTH7sQ— Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) September 23, 2020