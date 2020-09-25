Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus says his Daryl Dixon spinoff will have a different feel than The Walking Dead.

The 51-year-old actor discussed the upcoming series during Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Reedus plays Daryl on TWD and will reprise the character in an AMC spinoff centering on Daryl and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). Reedus confirmed the spinoff will take place after the events of TWD.

"It's a different type of a show. It will be completely different," he said.

Reedus played coy when asked if the spinoff means Daryl will survive TWD.

"You never know. You can't say that. Who knows. But if you went to Vegas, I would bet that I would make it," he said.

AMC announced this month that TWD will end with an expanded, two-year 11th season. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Reedus said he has returned to set amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We have all these protocols now. We have to take COVID tests three times a week. We got the epidemiologist from the Pentagon during the SARS scare is our on-set doctor now," he said. "There's a whole thing going on over here."

Reedus said TWD cast is filming "six mini episodes" that will serve as an extension of the Season 10 finale that was delayed because of the health crisis.

"Then we'll go into a full season that will be two seasons worth of filming. So I'm going to be here forever," the actor said.

"It basically will come out as two seasons, but we're going to shoot it as one giant season without stopping," he added.

TWD Season 10 will resume Oct. 4 on AMC.