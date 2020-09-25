Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Lost Boys icon ​Kiefer Sutherland and The Kissing Booth star Joey King have signed on to lead the voice cast of​ ​The Creepshow Halloween Special.

The cartoon is slated to premiere on Shudder Oct. 26. It will feature two stories directed by ​Creepshow show-runner Greg Nicotero, with animation by Octopie animation studio.

"Although Season 2, now in production, has been delayed due to COVID, Greg and his team were still able to pull off this fantastic special so everyone will be able to enjoy a little bit of ​Creepshow​ during Halloween season," Craig Engler, Shudder's general manager, said in a statement on Thursday.

The live-action show went back into production in Atlanta earlier this month.

Shudder said all safety guidelines and protocols were being followed in accordance with Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, Directors Guild of America, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, TEAMSTERS, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local guidance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shudder plans to air six new episodes in 2021. The cast will include Anna Camp, Adam Pally, Keith David, Ashley Laurence and Josh McDermitt.

Creepshow is based on the 1982 film of the same name written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero.