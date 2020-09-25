Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Singer Jason Derulo, NFL star Rob Gronkowski, actress Lucy Hale and TV personality Mario Lopez will appear on CBS' The Greatest #At Home Videos next week.

The episode is scheduled to air on Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

"Awesome thrills, insane skills & #CelebsAtHome," a network press release promised Thursday, noting fans may expect to see famous people showing off "their dance moves, singing skills and four-legged family members."

Comedian and The Neighborhood star Cedric the Entertainer hosts the program, which began in May as a special featuring viral home-video moments created while people were social distancing and sheltering in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was later expanded into a series.