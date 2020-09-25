Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Bethenny Frankel says she's open to returning to Real Housewives of New York under certain conditions.

The 49-year-old television personality and entrepreneur discussed the possibility of her return to the Bravo series during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Frankel starred in the first three seasons of RHONY and returned in Seasons 7-11. She left the show again in August 2019 ahead of Season 12.

On WWHL, Frankel said she might be tempted to return for the right price.

"I don't know. If you get my gate code and there's a Brinks truck full of a lot of cash. It's all about the Benjamins, baby," she said.

Frankel said more seriously that RHONY would have to be "a different show" for her to return.

"I have a different career now as a result of not being on. Just different opportunities do come because of it," the star said.

"It would have to be a different show. I have had ideas. It would have to be ... clean the deck, and it would be a different show," she added.

Frankel said in August 2019 that she left RHONY because she is married. She left WWHL host Andy Cohen speechless Thursday when she confirmed she is still married.

Frankel split from her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, in 2012 and has been involved in a lengthy divorce and custody battle since.

While discussing her charity work in an interview with UPI in April, Frankel said she doesn't think RHONY represents who she is now or in the future.