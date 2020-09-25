Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Mythic Quest actress Ashly Burch and Aqua Teen Hunger Force alum Dana Snyder are to star in Disney Channel's animated comedy series, The Ghost and Molly McGee.

"Spoiler: I'm Molly McGee and I'm VERY EXCITED about it," Burch tweeted Thursday.

"So excited to be included in this incredible show! Another reason 2021 can't come soon enough!" Snyder wrote in his own post.

The new cartoon follows "tween optimist Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch, whose job is to spread misery," a press release from the cable network said. "When one of Scratch's curses backfires, he finds himself forever bound to Molly."

The show's creators and executive producers are Bill Motz and Bob Roth, who previously worked together on LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures.

They -- along with Burch and Snyder -- are slated to discuss The Ghost and Molly McGee during a panel at next month's virtual New York Comic Con.

