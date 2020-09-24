Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Sex Education will feature three new cast members in Season 3.

Netflix said Thursday that actress Jemima Kirke, singer-songwriter Dua Saleh and actor Jason Isaacs have joined the cast of the upcoming season.

Kirke will play Hope, a former Mooredale student and the school's new headmistress, according to Deadline. Saleh will portray Cal, a nonbinary student who clashes with Hope. The role marks Saleh's acting debut.

Isaacs will play Peter Groff, Mr. Groff's (Alistair Petrie) more successful older brother. In Season 3, Mr. Groff has been staying with Peter following his separation from Mrs. Groff.

Kirke and Isaacs will appear as guest stars, while Saleh's role is recurring.

Netflix renewed Sex Education for a third season in February. Production on Season 3 began earlier this month in Wales. The season is expected to premiere in 2021.

Sex Education is created by Laurie Nunn and stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey. The series follows Otis (Butterfield), the teenage son of a renowned sex therapist (Anderson), who starts a sex advice business at school.

Kirke is known for playing Jessa Johansson on the HBO series Girls, while Isaacs portrayed Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. Saleh released their second EP, Rosetta, in June.