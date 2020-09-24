Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Season 5 of the Pearsons family drama series on NBC, This is Us, will premiere on Oct. 27.

The network made the announcement that it was moving up the two-hour season premiere to the October date on a commercial that ran during the season finale of America's Got Talent Wednesday.

NBC had previously set the premiere date for Nov. 10, the Tuesday after the Nov. 3 election.

The series started production of Season 5 Thursday after a hiatus due to an industry-wide shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Season 4 left off with a a major argument between brothers Randall and Kevin, played by Sterling Brown and Justin Hartley, respectively, about treatment for dementia for their mother, Rebecca, played by Mandy Moore.

Brown recently told CBS' The Talk the tension between the siblings hasn't gone away in Season 5.

"So hopefully, we get a chance to see how they build their way back to each other," Brown said. "But it's not going to be easy."

This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones, who plays Randall Pearson's biological father on the show, recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Among other stars are Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Randall's wife, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson and Chris Sullivan as Kate's husband, Toby.

This is Us creator Dan Fogelman said last month in a Twitter post responding to a fan that the family drama would "attack things head on" related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Season 5.