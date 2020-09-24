Sept. 24 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced Thursday it has ordered Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin direct to series. The new series comes after the Freeform series ended in 2017.

Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa co-wrote and executive produces Original Sin with Chilling Adventures writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring. Original Sin features all new characters dealing with a mysterious A, looking for revenge on their parents' actions from 20 years prior.

Advertisement

Pretty Little Liars was about a group of teenaged girls tormented by someone going only by the letter A. I. Marlene King created the Pretty Little Liars books and adapted them for the Freeform series.

Original Sin moves the drama to the town of Rosewood, but assures fans it takes place within the Pretty Little Liars universe. Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon described their new take on the series.

"We're leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements," they said in a statement.

Pretty Little Liars starred Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse and gained a passionate following. The new series will cast a new generation of characters.