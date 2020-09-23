Sept. 23 (UPI) -- AMC is giving a glimpse of the new series The Salisbury Poisonings.

The network shared a trailer for the BBC One miniseries Wednesday featuring Anne-Marie Duff as Tracy Daszkiewicz, the former Director of Public Health and Safety for the county of Wiltshire, England.

The new series examines the Salisbury poisonings, an event that began in March 2018 when British spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned in Salisbury, England, with a Novichok nerve agent. The British government accused Russia of attempted murder.

The story continued in June 2018 after a British man, Charlie Rowley, discovered a perfume bottle that was later found to contain the agent. Rowley and a woman, Dawn Sturgess, were poisoned, with Sturgess later dying.

The new series recounts Daszkiewicz and others' investigation into the crisis, which became a national emergency.

The Salisbury Poisonings is written by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn and co-stars Rafe Spall, MyAnne Buring, Mark Addy, Annabel Scholey and Darren Boyd. The series premiered on BBC One in June and will start streaming Oct. 1 on AMC+.