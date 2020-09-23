Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Peacemaker, a new series based on the DC Comics character, is coming to HBO Max.

The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that it gave a series order to the action comedy, starring John Cena as Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker.

The first season will consist of eight episodes. James Gunn will write each episode, direct multiple episodes, including the series premiere, and co-executive produce the show with Cena and Peter Safran.

Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment, The Safran Company and Warner Bros. Television will produce the series. The show will begin production in early 2021.

Cena will also play Peacemaker in the forthcoming film The Suicide Squad, slated for release in August 2021. Gunn is directing the movie.

Peacemaker will explore the origins of Cena's Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, a man who believes in peace at any cost. The series also extends the world of The Suicide Squad movie.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag," Gunn said in a statement. "I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character form the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series."

Cena said he is "unbelievably excited" to team up with Gunn once again on Peacemaker.

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," he said. "We can't wait for fans to see this [series]."

Gunn is known for directing the Marvel films Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.