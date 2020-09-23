Matt James signed off from social media before starting production on "The Bachelor" in Pennsylvania. Photo courtesy of ABC

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- New Bachelor Matt James has started filming Season 25.

The 28-year-old real estate broker signed off from social media Tuesday before beginning production on the ABC reality dating series.

"See y'all in 2 months," he tweeted alongside heart and peace sign emojis.

James tagged his location as Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pa., in a since-deleted post on Instagram Stories. Season 25 will reportedly film in Pennsylvania, versus the Bachelor mansion in Agoura Hills, Calif., due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

James thanked friends and The Bachelorette Season 15 stars Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown for their support Tuesday on Instagram Stories.

James shared a photo of himself and Cameron fishing in Key West, Fla.

"@tylerjcameron3 what a crazy 6 months, I love you brother, wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you an your mama (Oh & I'll be back, with a plus one)," he teased in the caption.

James also posted a picture of himself, Brown and Cameron's brother, Ryan Cameron, enjoying ice cream in Jupiter, Fla.

"Last but CERTAINLY not least.. Happy (early) Birthday Breezyy @hannahbrown," he wrote.

James was announced as the new Bachelor in June. He is the first Black man to be cast as a lead in the series.

"This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise," ABC said at the time. "We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him."

Bachelor and Bachelor Winter Games alum Clare Crawley will star in The Bachelorette Season 16. The season premieres Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.