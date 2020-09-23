Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Chelsea Clinton appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed her newly released children's book, She Persisted in Sports.

The book is the third in Chelsea Clinton's She Persisted series and is centered on the accomplishments of women in sports. Chelsea Clinton wrote the book, which features illustrations by Alexandra Boiger.

"I've always loved sports. Loved like watching the Olympics as a kid. It was the only time my parents let me watch unlimited television so I watched every sport," Chelsea Clinton said on Tuesday.

"I just have always found such personal inspiration from watching the achievements and the persistence of women on the field, on the court, on a mat, in a pool. And those stories have meant so much to me in my life that I wanted to share some of the ones that had meant so much to me," she continued.

Chelsea Clinton, 40, is the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former first lady 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Chelsea Clinton also discussed spending time with family during the COVID-19 pandemic and how her parents are as grandparents to her children, 5-year-old Charlotte, 4-year-old Aidan and 1-year-old Jasper.

"Aidan is obsessed with numbers and so he was super excited to find out that his pop-pop was like the 42nd president. Like that there was a number attached to him just made my dad that much cooler in his eyes," Chelsea Clinton said.