Left to right, first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and President Bill Clinton prepare to depart from the White House for vacation on August 19, 1993. As an adult, Chelsea has become an advocate for protecting first children
while their parents are in office. UPI File Photo | License Photo
The Clintons pose right after Chelsea graduated from Sidwell Friends High School in Washington D.C. on June 6, 1997. Photo by Sharon Farmer/White House | License Photo
Clinton navigates the crowd at the George magazine party on the second night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 27, 1996. Photo by UPI | License Photo
Clinton waves to the floor of the Democratic National Convention as her father, President Clinton, reaches out to a baby August 29, 1996. Photo by Leighton Mark/UPI | License Photo
Clinton (C) offers floral tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in New Dehli on March 21, 2000. Photo by UPI | License Photo
Clinton, center, listens to her father give a press conference on the breakdown of the Middle East peace talks at the White House on July 25, 2000. At left is National Security Advisor Sandy Berger and right is White House Chief of Staff Leon Podesta. Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI | License Photo
The Clintons listen to speeches during a ceremony to honor Olympic and Paralympic athletes at the White House on November 29, 2000. Photo by Bill Clark/UPI | License Photo
Clinton pitches a kickball at Stanford Stadium in the "Wacky Walk" portion of graduation ceremonies at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., on June 17, 2001. Clinton graduated with a history degree. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Clinton poses for pictures at the premiere of "The Day After Tomorrow" at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on May 24, 2004. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Clinton addresses Washington University students at a nearby coffee shop, stumping for her mother during Sen. Clinton's presidential campaign
in St. Louis on January 28, 2008. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Chelsea joins her mother on stage at the Columbus Athenaeum in Columbus, Ohio, on March 4, 2008 during Sen. Clinton's presidential campaign. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Clinton listens as her father speaks during the opening plenary session of the sixth annual meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative on September 21, 2010 in New York. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Clinton and husband Marc Mezvinsky
arrive on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York City on May 7, 2012. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Clinton joins Addison Rose, 8, in making greeting cards for hospitalized kids, as they participate in the National Day of Service, in Washington, D.C., January 19, 2013. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Clinton delivers comments prior to the start of the Clinton Global Initative at Washington University in St. Louis on April 5, 2013. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Clinton, vice chair of the Clinton Global Initiative, is joined by Muppet Rosita as they discuss good health habits at the 2013 Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting held at the Sheraton Hotel on September 24, 2013 in New York City. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are viewed in the audience as President Barack Obama speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative on September 23, 2014 in New York City. Earlier in the year, Chelsea earned her doctorate
from Oxford. Pool Photo by Spencer Platt/UPI | License Photo
Lupita Nyong'o (L) and Clinton arrive on the red carpet at the Glamour 2014 Women Of The Year awards
at Carnegie Hall in New York City on November 10, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Hillary Rodham Clinton (C), Chelsea Clinton (L) and Mezvinsky speak with while the Duke of Cambridge (2nd from right) and the Duchess Of Cambridge (R) as the royal couple attend a reception
co-hosted by the Royal Foundation and the Clinton Foundation at British Consul General's Residence in New York on December 8, 2014. Pool photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/UPI | License Photo
Chelsea Clinton introduces
her mother during day four of the Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 28, 2016. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Hillary Clinton (L) walks with Chelsea Clinton who holds her newborn baby son
Jasper as they exit Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City on July 25, 2019. Jasper joins big siblings Charlotte, 4, and Aidan, 3 in the family. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo