Nicole Scherzinger attends the annual Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ken Jeong, the voice of Cooper in "Wonder Park," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Busta Rhymes got the boot on "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Busta Rhymes was the first disguised celebrity eliminated from Season 4 of FOX's The Masked Singer competition series on Wednesday night.

The rapper was dressed as a dragon for the show.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the judges, and Nick Cannon is the host.

"I KNEW IT WAS @BustaRhymes!!!!! #TheMaskedSinger," Scherzinger tweeted after the episode aired.