Sept. 22 (UPI) -- BBC America announced on Tuesday that a new season of The Graham Norton Show will be premiering with in-studio episodes on Oct. 9.

The premiere episode will have a limited live audience and feature both in-studio and virtual guests. Dolly Parton and Riz Ahmed will appear remotely while Rupert Everett, Sara Pascoe and Roisín Murphy will appear in-studio.

The 24-episode new season will also have a mix of in-studio and virtual guests and air Friday nights on BBC America at 11 p.m. EDT.

The Graham Norton Show will air a highlight special containing the best moments from the previous season on Oct. 2 at 11 p.m. EDT. Sandra Oh, Mark Ruffalo, Lady Gaga, Jeff Goldblum and more will be featured during the special.

"We are so excited to welcome Graham and his guests back into the studio and our homes for more Friday night fun. No better way to kick off the weekend than with laughs - and maybe some late-night drinks - with our friends across the pond!" BBC America executive director Courtney Thomasma said in a statement.