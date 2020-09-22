Sept. 22 (UPI) -- CBS has announced The Amazing Race Season 32 cast.

On Tuesday, the network unveiled the 11 teams competing in the new season, which premieres Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. EDT.

"Meet the 11 teams that will begin their journey of a lifetime when the new seaosn of The #AmazingRace kicks off," CBS tweeted.

In a press release, CBS said former NFL players DeAngelo Williams, 37, and Gary Barnidge, 34, will partner on the show, along with retired Olympic hurdlers Kellie Wells-Brinkley, 38, and LaVonne Idlette, 34.

Other teams include pro volleyball players and brothers Riley McKibbin, 31, and Maddison McKibbin, 29, sisters Michelle Newland, 34, and Victoria "Vic" Newland, 33, and couple Will Jardell, 30, and James Wallington, 31.

The other teams are as follows:

Father and son Jerry Lee Eaves, 60, and Frank Emmanuel Eaves, 25

Sisters Haley Williams, 31, and Kaylynn Williams, 30

Married parents Hung Nguyen, 39, and Chee Lee, 38

Best friends Nathan Worthington, 39, and Cody Buell, 33

Couple Leo Brown, 30, and Alana Folsom, 29

Siblings Aparna Dhinakaran, 26, and Eswar Dhinakaran, 24

Season 32 was filmed prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The season begins at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and will follow the teams as they travel to Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil and other countries.

"Elise and I created The Amazing Race 20 years ago as a way to bring the expansive beauty of the world into audiences' living rooms in an exciting way," series co-creator Bertram van Munster said, referencing co-creator Elise Doganieri.

"This year has been a challenge for everyone and we hope this season, during which Race will reach the remarkable milestone of 1 million miles traveled around the world, helps satisfy viewers' wanderlust," he added. "We look forward to when we can all travel again!"

The Amazing Race follows pairs as they travel and complete challenges across the globe in pursuit of a $1 million prize.