Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Starz announced on Tuesday that sequel series Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for a second season.

Power Book II: Ghost premiered in September and became the most-watched new series in Starz's history with multiplatform views in its debut week approaching 7.5 million, the network said.

The series, which takes place days after the original Power, follows Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick who is trying to get his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) out of jail. Mary J. Blige and Method Man also star.

Power Book II: Ghost hails from executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Kemp also serves as the creator and showrunner.

Starz will also be the home of Power Book III: Raising Kanan which will be a prequel series starring Mekai Curtis as a young Kanan Stark with Patina Miller as his mother Raquel and Power Book IV: Force, which will bring back star Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan.

"I am incredibly humbled by and grateful for the response from our Power fans -- the best fans in the world, period," Kemp said in a statement. "To have our fans return -- and bring new viewers to the first spinoff in the Power Universe -- is a dream come true. Back in 2012, 50, Mark and I were warned that a premium series with leads would never work for a global audience. But we've proven everyone wrong -- and thanks to Starzplay, we have fans in the U.K., France, Mexico, Brazil and beyond, all plugging into the Power Universe."

"In the second season, Tariq's journey with the Tejada family will get even more complicated -- and more dangerous -- as he begins to understand the man he's going to become," Kemp continued.