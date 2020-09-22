Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The 2020 CanneSeries television festival released the full lineup for its third annual event on Tuesday which will feature the premieres of Amazon's Truth Seekers and Season 4 of Netflix's Call My Agent!

CanneSeries will run from Oct. 9-14 at the Palais de Festivals in Cannes, France and on online platform Canneseries Live.

The festival is opening with the world premiere of La Flamme with star Jonathan Cohen in attendance and will close with Call My Agent!

Call My Agent! star Camille Cottin and guest star Sigourney Weaver will host a Zoom talk to discuss working on the show's final season. Truth Seekers, a horror-comedy, is written by Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, Net Saunders and James Serafinowicz with Frost and Pegg starring.

CanneSeries will also feature the premiere of crime drama Shadowplay starring Taylor Kitsch and Michael C. Hall; the international premiere of Quibi's #Freerayshawn; World War II drama Atlantic Crossing starring Kyle MacLachlan as President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Sofia Helin as Norway's Crown Princess; noir series Losing Alice, which has been picked up by Apple; and more.

Judith Light is set to receive the Variety Icon Award while Daisy Edgar-Jones will receive the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award.

The full lineup can be found on the CanneSeries official website.