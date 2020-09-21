Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Watchmen limited series creator Damon Lindelof has said that he will not return for a second season.

"It would feel like a huge betrayal of winning limited series to come back and say 'it was only a limited series,'" Lindelof said Sunday at the Emmy Awards virtual backstage.

Watchmen won 10 awards at the Emmys including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Regina King and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Yahya Mabdul-Mateen II.

Lindelof said that he is okay with someone else handling more installments of the comic book adaptation, which ended after nine episodes in December.

"This was my run at it. Any other artist who wants to take the baton, I'll teach them everything I knew," Lindelof said.

"I am so much more excited to see what someone else does with it, then what I would do with it," he continued.

King also commented on Watchmen at the Emmys and said that she will return if Lindelof does.

"If I would do it again, it would be with Damon. So there's no conversation about a future of Watchmen just right now. It's just about settling and enjoying this strange moment," King said.

"We're coming to a close on this chapter of the Watchmen series. It's bittersweet and emotional," she continued.