Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's Vision are living idealized suburban lives in the first trailer for upcoming Marvel series WandaVision.

Wanda and Vision are enjoying their days as the perfect couple in the trailer, released Sunday during the Emmy Awards.

Advertisement

The scenes are presented in black and white, as Wanda and Vision's life mimics that of a classic family sitcom.

The pair's new reality is quickly destroyed with Wanda and Vision next appearing in a later time period in color. WandaVision promises a surreal journey where everything is not as it seems.

WandaVision is coming to soon to Disney+. It is the first Marvel series coming to streaming service, which will also host The Falcon and the Winter Solider and Loki.