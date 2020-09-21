Sept. 21 (UPI) -- This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones have become the first father-daughter duo to win Emmys in the same year.

Ron Cephas Jones won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work on This Is Us while Jasmine Cephas Jones won Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama for her role in Quibi's #FreeRayshawn.

Ron Cephas Jones won his Emmy on Saturday while his daughter won Thursday before the primetime Emmys took place on Sunday.

"As a parent, that's the most fulfilled I could ever feel. Winning another Emmy is icing on the cake, but to see my daughter move into this where she's earned an Emmy ... it's beyond words," Ron Cephas Jones told reporters in a virtual pressroom on Saturday.

"I tear up every time I think about it. The highlight of this whole journey is to see my daughter become happy, successful and healthy. That's a parent's dream. As a parent, nothing could be finer. Nothing. Out of all (my) Emmys, (my daughter) winning is everything. My heart explodes when I think about the success she is having," he continued.

Jasmine Cephas Jones also commented on the Emmy wins on Twitter.

"'Legacy...what is a legacy?' Making history and herstory. WOW," the actress wrote.