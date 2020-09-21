Sept. 21 (UPI) -- NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service has acquired Stephen King crime drama series Mr. Mercedes.

The first two seasons of Mr. Mercedes will stream exclusively on Peacock starting on Oct. 15. The premiere of Season 3 will be announced at a later date.

Advertisement

Mr. Mercedes aired on AT&T's Audience Network before the station ceased operations. The series was renewed for a third season in November 2018 but the third season never got to air.

Mr. Mercedes, based on King's bestselling Bill Hodges trilogy of novels, stars Brendan Gleeson as a retired detective who is tormented by a serial killer, portrayed by Harry Treadaway.

Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Justine Lupe, Breeda Wool, Scott Lawrence, Ann Cusack, Jack Huston, Tessa Ferrer, Maximiliano Hernandez and Nancy Travis also star.

King wrote the series, alongside David E. Kelley, who also serves as executive producer and Sophie Owens-Bender. Jack Bender serves as director.