Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A group of young nuns find themselves inside a hostile environment in the latest trailer for FX's upcoming three-part limited series, Black Narcissus.

Sister Clodagh, portrayed by Gemma Arterton, heads a mission to a remote part of the Himalayas in 1934 at a palace once known as the House of Women.

Advertisement

General Toda Rai (Kulvinder Ghir) hopes that the sisters of St. Faith can rid the House of Women of unhappy memories connected to his last sister Srimati.

"A remote clifftop palace once known as the House of Women holds many dark secrets. When the young nuns of St. Faith attempt to establish a mission there, it's haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy," reds the synopsis.

The show also stars Alessandro Nivola as Mr. Dean, Aisling Franciosi as Sister Ruth, Diana Rigg as Mother Dorothea, Jim Broadbent as Father Roberts, Rosie Cavaliero as Sister Briony, Karen Bryson as Sister Philippa, Patsy Ferran as Sister Blanche, Nila Aalia as Angu Ayah, Chaneil Kular as Dilip Rai, Dipika Kunwar as Kanchi, Gina McKee as Sister Adela, Soumil Malla as Joseph Anthony and Gianni Gonsalves as Srimati Rai.

Black Narcissus, based on the best-selling novel by Rumer Godden, premieres Nov. 23 on FX at 8 p.m. EDT.