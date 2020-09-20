Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Schitt's Creek co-stars Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy were among the first artists to win Emmy Awards for excellence in television on Sunday night.

They earned the statuettes for Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor in a Comedy, respectively.

Moments later, Levy's real-life son Daniel picked up the prizes for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy for Schitt's Creek.

The younger Levy and Andrew Cividino also shared the prize for Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series.

The sitcom is about a wealthy couple forced to relocate with their adult children to the titular small town they lose their fortune. It wrapped up its sixth and final season this spring.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the virtual Emmy Awards ceremony on ABC.