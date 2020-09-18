Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Orphan Black alum Tatiana Maslany is to play the lead role in the Disney+ series, She-Hulk.

"Welcome to the family, cuz! @tatianamaslany #SheHulk," Mark Ruffalo tweeted Thursday.

Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kat Coiro -- whose credits include Dead to Me and Modern Family -- is to direct the upcoming show's pilot and several other episodes.

Rick and Morty scribe Jessica Gao is the lead writer for She-Hulk.

The drama follows Jennifer Walters, who in Marvel comic books is an attorney who gains superpowers after a blood transfusion from her cousin, Banner.