Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Orphan Black alum Tatiana Maslany is to play the lead role in the Disney+ series, She-Hulk.
"Welcome to the family, cuz! @tatianamaslany #SheHulk," Mark Ruffalo tweeted Thursday.
Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Kat Coiro -- whose credits include Dead to Me and Modern Family -- is to direct the upcoming show's pilot and several other episodes.
Rick and Morty scribe Jessica Gao is the lead writer for She-Hulk.
The drama follows Jennifer Walters, who in Marvel comic books is an attorney who gains superpowers after a blood transfusion from her cousin, Banner.