Sept. 17 (UPI) -- NXT North American Champion Damian Priest defended his title against Timothy Thatcher in the main event of WWE NXT.

The bout on Wednesday was Priest's first North American title defense after he won the championship at NXT TakeOver XXX in a ladder match back in August.

Priest was able to weather Thatcher's hard strikes and painful submission moves. Thatcher delivered a Double-Underhook Suplex to Priest onto the hard floor outside the ring.

Priest won the match after he put Thatcher away with the The Reckoning to earn the three count.

Also on WWE NXT, Tag Team Champions Breezango consisting of Fandango and Tyler Breeze defended their titles against Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

This was a rematch for Breezango who had previously defeated Imperium to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Imperium dominated at first and concentrated their efforts on Fandango who was unable to tag Breeze in. Breeze finally entered the match and helped out his team by Superkicking Aichner while he was tied up in the turnbuckle.

Imperium was poised to win as they set up Breeze for the European Bomb before Fandango broke things up. Breeze then pinned Aichner following a Hurricanrana in order to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship.

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai was in action against Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title match.

Blackheart had helped Shirai fight off Aliyah and her manager Robert Stone last week but had pulled away the NXT Women's Championship from Shirai as she started to hand it back.

Blackheart fought hard against Shirai and proved that she could hang with the champion. Shirai won the match, however, after performing a Moonsault from the top rope.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Tommaso Ciampa defeating Desmond Troy and being called out by Jake Atlas; Ciampa attacking Atlas from behind in the parking lot before he was confronted by Kyle O'Reilly; Kushida defeating Austin Theory; Kayden Carter and Kacey Catanzaro defeating Xia Li and Jessi Kamea; and Drake Maverick's match against The Undisputed Era ending in a no contest.