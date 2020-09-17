Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Song Exploder.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Thursday featuring Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M. and Ty Dolla $ign.

Song Exploder is based on Hrishikesh Hirway's podcast of the same name. In the new show, musical artists share the creative process behind one of their hits and deconstruct the song.

"It's so raw," R.E.M. says of creating music. "You're opening your heart to someone, and you're not sure where it's gonna land."

"I don't want to sound like anybody," Ty Dolla $ign adds. "I may go through five bass players to get to the actual bass line that I want. I'm that psycho."

Episodes will explore Miranda's "Wait for It," a song from his musical Hamilton, R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion" and other songs.

"'Losing my Religion' is kind of a mistake. The fact that it became what it became is still puzzling to all of us," R.E.M. says.

Song Exploder is hosted by Hirway and premieres Oct. 2.

Keys will release her seventh studio album, Alicia, on Friday, and surprised essential workers with a performance Thursday on Good Morning America.