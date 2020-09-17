Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Sons of Anarchy and Married with Children icon Katey Sagal has signed on to star in ABC's Rebel, a new drama loosely based on the life of activist Erin Brockovich.

The broadcast network announced Wednesday it ordered Rebel straight to series for 2021.

Advertisement

"Happy to share this with you!" Sagal tweeted Thursday, along with a link to a news story about her casting.

The show follows Annie "Rebel" Bello, who is described in a news release as "a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree."

The Rebel ensemble will also include John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio and Andy Garcia.

"Erin Brockovich has never stopped the extraordinary work she does fighting for her clients like they're family, and [writer] Krista Vernoff's take on her life today in Rebel is undeniable," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.

"Katey Sagal is a powerhouse as Rebel and with Andy Garcia, John Corbett and the rest of the phenomenal cast, viewers are going to fall in love with these characters and the world Krista has created for them."

Julia Roberts won an Oscar for playing the real-life heroine in the 2000 big-screen biopic, Erin Brockovich.