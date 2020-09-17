Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown and Laverne Cox are confirmed to appear on Sunday's broadcast of the Emmy Awards ceremony on ABC.

Also participating in the virtual event honoring excellence in television acting, writing and directing will be Count Von Count from Sesame Street, Morgan Freeman, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, D-Nice, Randall Park, RuPaul, Patrick Stewart and Jason Sudeikis, the network said Wednesday.

Previously announced celebrities taking part in the program include Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show and H.E.R. is set to perform the "In Memoriam" segment.

Creative Arts Emmys have been handed out in online streaming ceremonies all week leading up to Sunday's big event, which is being recorded at the stars' homes and other remote locations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Host @JimmyKimmel is ready to take on the #Emmys this Sunday on ABC! pic.twitter.com/QJ6XObgYmW— ABC (@ABCNetwork) September 17, 2020