Sept. 17 (UPI) -- AMC is giving a glimpse of the new series Gangs of London.

The network shared a trailer for the crime drama Thursday featuring Joe Cole as Sean Wallace, son and heir to Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney), the head of a powerful crime family in London.

"We're born into a certain world; it's chosen for us," Finn (Meaney) tells his son. "Some might think it's brutal but I say it's glorious."

In the preview, Joe (Cole) struggles to maintain control after his father's assassination. The Dumani gang, led by Ed Dumani (Lucian Msamati), is one of the factions to challenge the Wallaces.

"We met as illegitimate children of the Great British Empire. A city of closed doors, by the time we were done, there would not be one single door that we could not get behind," Ed (Msamati) says.

The series co-stars Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace, Valene Kane as Jacqueline Robinson, Brian Vernel as Billy Wallace, Sope Dirisu as Elliot Finch and Paapa Essiedu as Alex Dumani.

Gangs of London is created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery and originally premiered on Sky Atlantic in April. The first three episodes will premiere Oct. 1 on AMC+, AMC's subscription service, in the U.S., with subsequent episodes to air Thursdays.

The series has been renewed for a second season, with AMC to co-produce.