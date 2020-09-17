Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The Mandalorian and Watchmen won multiple awards during the third night of the Creative Arts Emmys.

The third night was focused on handing out awards to scripted programs.

The Creative Arts Emmys will be running every night through Thursday on Emmys.com. A fifth night of the awards will be presented Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on FXX.

The Mandalorian won a leading five awards on Wednesday including Best Visual Effects, Best Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-hour), Best Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-hour), Best Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-hour) and Animation and Best Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-hour) and Animation.

Watchmen, meanwhile, took home four awards including Best Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie, Best Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Best Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie and Best Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie.

Stranger Things won Best Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One hour), The Handmaid's Tale won Best Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) and The Crown won Best Period Costumes.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will air Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT. Jimmy Kimmel is serving as host.