Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Best Friends and Santana and Ortiz settled their rivalry on Dynamite by battling each other in a brutal parking lot match.

The main event bout on Wednesday featured both teams wrestling inside a circle of cars. Trent and Chuck Taylor of Best Friends were looking to get revenge on Santana and Ortiz for destroying a minivan that belonged to Trent's mother Sue.

Advertisement

Santana and Ortiz arrived to the match wearing face paint that paid homage to Dead Presidents. The match was a violet affair as both teams slammed each other onto cars and used weapons such as a steel baton and a sledgehammer.

Santana and Ortiz Double Powerbombed Trent onto the windshield of a car, shattering the glass in the process. Santana then focused on Taylor and gathered a lead pipe.

Orange Cassidy, who is close to Best Friends, then surprised Santana when he suddenly emerged from the trunk of a car. Cassidy performed the Orange Punch on Santana while his hand was wrapped with a steel chain.

Taylor then nailed Santana with a Piledriver onto the hood of a car and Trent put Ortiz through a piece of plywood to win the match. Best Friends and Cassidy then left the arena with Sue and her new car. Sue stopped the car before leaving and gave a middle finger to Santana and Ortiz.

Advertisement

Also on Dynamite, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley needed to find two tag team partners to take on his future opponent Lance Archer and two others next week in a Six Man Tag Team match. Moxley defends his title against Archer on the Dynamite anniversary show on Oct. 14.

Archer and his manager Jake 'The Snake' Roberts chose Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. Taz, the manager or Cage and Starks, reminded Archer and Roberts that his guys will do the job if Cage gets a title shot against Archer in the future.

Moxley then arrived onto the scene but the champ was ambushed by Cage and Starks. Moxley was saved by Will Hobbs who ran into the fight with a steel chair. Moxley ended up choosing Hobbs for his team and Darby Allin, the rival of Starks.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR took on Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of Jurassic Express in a non-title match.

The Young Bucks entered the ring before the match started and super kicked the referee. The Young Bucks walked to the backstage area and threw a wad of cash at AEW president and CEO Tony Khan in order to pay any potential fine for attacking the referee.

FTR and Jurassic Express had a highly competitive match with both teams pushing each other to the limit.

FTR won after Hardwood was able to pin Jungle Boy with help from both Wheeler and their manager, Tully Blanchard.

Advertisement

Other moments from Dynamite included Matt Hardy being attacked backstage; Hangman Adam Page defeating Frankie Kazarian while his former tag team partner Kenny Omega was being overly critical at the announcer's desk; MJF beating Shawn Dean in seconds and teasing that he will be joining a new group; Chris Jericho and Jake Hager defeating Private Party who were without their mentor Hardy; and NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa successfully defending her title against Ivelisse.

AEW Women's World Champion Shida helped Rosa fight off Ivelisse and her partner Diamante after the match.