Sept. 17 (UPI) -- ABC has canceled crime drama Stumptown, starring Cobie Smulders, after one season after the network had initially renewed it.

The series received a second season order in May but scheduling concerns led to the show being canceled, The Wrap reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Deadline, citing sources, reported that timing issues related to the production start delay meant that Season 2 would not be ready for the fall. The series had its production delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed the news and cited sources stating that the cancellation was related to a change in showrunner, late production start and high price tag to produce.

ABC Signature, the studio behind Stumptown, will shop the series to other networks and outlets.

Stumptown is based on the comic book series of the same name by Greg Rucka and Matthew Southworth.

Smulders starred as a Marine veteran who becomes a private investigator in Portland, Ore., where she takes care of her brother with Down syndrome.

Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus. Adrian Martinez. Camryn Manheim and Michael Ealy also starred.

ABC also recently canceled family comedy United We Fall starring Will Sasso and Christina Vidal after one season.