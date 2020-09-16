Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Janelle Monae paid tribute to her friend, late actor Chadwick Boseman while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The singer praised Boseman on Tuesday for always living in the present and for giving her confidence to release new music. Monae met the film star through her friend Lupita Nyong'o who starred in Marvel's Black Panther with Boseman.

"You could feel that his spirit was one of wanting to give, give people like the feeling of love, the feeling of hope, even at parties," Monae said.

"I will really miss him. I feel like his spirit lives on forever through the incredible work he has done," she continued.

Monae said that she had the chance to dance with Boseman one last time in 2020 at an Oscars party where the pair tried to see who could dance like James Brown the best. Boseman portrayed James Brown in Get On Up.

"I just remember that moment and I'll always hold that dear to me. I'll always try to live in the present because I saw him living in the present," she said.

Boseman died in August at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was laid to rest near his hometown of Anderson, S.C.

Monae will next be seen in horror film Antebellum, which comes to video-on-demand services on Friday. Monae stars as successful author Veronica who is captured and sent back in time to the American south before the Civil War. Veronica is enslaved and fights to return home.

