Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Emily in Paris.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy series Wednesday featuring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a young American woman who moves to Paris for a job at a French marketing firm.

In the preview, Emily (Collins) brings the drama as she adjusts to her new life overseas. She meets a cute neighbor, only to discover he has a girlfriend, and shakes up operations at her work.

"Maybe some things get lost in translation, but just know that I'm finding my way," Emily says in a voiceover.

Emily in Paris is created, written and executive produced by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger). The series co-stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery.

Netflix previously released a teaser and first-look photos for the show.

"Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over the work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances," an official synopsis reads.

Emily in Paris premieres Oct. 2.

Collins is the daughter of singer and musician Phil Collins. She is known for the films Mirror Mirror, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and Tolkien.