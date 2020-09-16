Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver were the big winners from the second night of the Creative Arts Emmys.

The second night awarded artists and craftspeople in the Variety Programming categories.

The Creative Arts Emmys will be running every night until Thursday on Emmys.com. A fifth night of the awards will be presented Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on FXX.

Saturday Night Live and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver took home three awards each.

Saturday Night Live won Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver earned Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series.

RuPaul's Drag Race, which won two awards during night one of the Creative Arts Emmys, received two more trophies for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will air Sept. 20 on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT. Jimmy Kimmel is serving as host.

NBC recently announced that Saturday Night Live will resume filming new, in-studio episodes starting with the Season 46 premiere on Oct. 3.