Sept. 16 (UPI) -- ABC has canceled family comedy United We Fall starring Will Sasso and Christina Vidal after one season.

Sasso and Vidal starred as parents Bill and Jo, respectively, on the series which premiered in July and ran for eight episodes.

Bill and Jo have two children and contended with Bill's judgmental mother, portrayed by Jane Curtin, and Jo's large Latinx Catholic family.

Guillermo Diaz, Ella Grace Helton, Ireland Carvajal, Sedona Carvajal and Natalie Ceballos also starred.

United We Fall was a co-production between Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios. The series hailed from creator Julius Sharpe (Making History). Mark Cendrowski (Big Bang Theory) directed the pilot.

ABC previously cancelled comedies Single Parents and Bless This Mess after two seasons in May.