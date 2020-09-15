Sept. 15 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre faced one of this toughest challenges yet as he battled Keith Lee in the main event of Raw.

McIntyre kicked off Raw on Monday and said that it is unknown if Randy Orton can face him for the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions on Sept. 27 due to his injuries. McIntyre had sent Orton to the hospital last week following three Claymores.

The champ said that if Orton is cleared for Clash of Champions, the rivals will compete in an ambulance match. WWE official Adam Pearce then announced that if Lee is able to defeat McIntyre on Raw and Orton is unable to compete, that Lee will be granted the championship match.

Lee, who holds a victory over Orton and who brawled with McIntyre backstage before the match, was dominant at first and was able to knock McIntyre out of the ring.

McIntyre would recover but missed with a Claymore while Lee was unable to deliver the Spirit Bomb. The hard-hitting contest was cut short, however, by the arrival of Retribution.

Retribution is the mysterious group of masked individuals who have been terrorizing both Raw and SmackDown in recent weeks. Retribution beat down both McIntyre and Lee before The Hurt Business came down to the ring.

The Hurt Business, which consists of United States Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin and new member Cedric Alexander, had told Pearce earlier in the night that they would deal with Retribution.

The Hurt Business brawled with Retribution until McIntyre and Lee were able to recover. McIntyre and Lee ended things by both leaping over the top rope to crash land onto everyone fighting as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, Dominik Mysterio took on Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match. Dominik Mysterio was joined at ringside by his family, including his father Rey Mysterio. Rollins was joined by his disciple Murphy at ringside despite The Monday Night Messiah violently telling him to stay in the back.

Murphy slipped Rollins a kendo stick which he used until Dominik Mysterio turned the tables on his nemesis. Murphy later stopped Rey Mysterio from his helping his son escape the cage but inadvertently attacked Rollins with the cage door.

Rollins eventually won the violent match after he put down Dominik Mysterio with two Curb Stomps. Rollins also beat down Murphy and used the cage door against him. The Mysterio family attended to Dominik Mysterio while his sister Aalyah Mysterio briefly checked on Murphy.

Raw Women's Champion Asuka defended her title against ring veteran Mickie James.

James put up a valiant effort and brought the fight to the Empress of Tomorrow. Asuka applied her Asuka Lock submission hold which resulted in the referee calling for the bell after he ruled that James could no longer continue.

Asuka was then confronted by Zelina Vega who said she was tired of being a manager and proceeded to slap the champ.

Other moments from Raw included Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeating SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura; Alexander defeating Ricochet; Lashley defeating Erik; Braun Strowman dominating Raw Underground; Kevin Owens defeating Aleister Black; and The Riott Squad defeating Natalya and Lana.