Sept. 15 (UPI) -- World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race, released the first trailer for the franchise's latest international spin-off, Drag Race Holland.

Drag Race Holland, set to premiere Sept. 17 on streaming service WOW Presents Plus in the United States and internationally on RTL Nederland's Videoland, will follow the format of its predecessor with 10 Dutch drag queens competing for the title of Dutch Drag Race Superstar.

Advertisement

The trailer released by World of Wonder features the 10 queens -- Miss Abby OMG, Roem, ChelseaBoy, Janey Jacke, Ma'MaQueen, Madame Madness, Envy Peru, Sederginne, Patty Pam-Pam and Megan Schoonbrood -- being introduced to host Fred van Leer by RuPaul, who appears via video feed.

World of Wonder said the celebrity guest judges for the premiere season include Dutch fashion designer and television personality Nikkie Plessen, YouTube makeup star NikkieTutorials, comedian Sanne Wallis de Vries, singer Roxeanne Hazes and fashion designer Cleas Iversens.

Other Dutch celebrities slated to appear on the series include model Loiza Lamers, singer Ruth Jacott, actor Rick Paul van Mulligen, singer and TV host Ryanne van Dorst, pride ambassador Amber Vineyard, singer Edsillia Rombley and TV host Carlo Boszhard.