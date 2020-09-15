Sept. 15 (UPI) -- John C. Reilly, Fred Armisen and Tim Heidecker star as three eager astronauts in the first trailer for Showtime's upcoming comedy, Moonbase 8.

Reilly stars as Cap, the leader of Skip (Armisen) and Rook (Heidecker) who are training to qualify for their first lunar mission.

The training includes living inside of a NASA base, located in the isolated desert of Winslow, Ariz. The trio are simulating what life would be like on the moon and must wear their astronaut attire while also being on top of their limited resources.

Cap, Skip and Rook must learn to cooperate and show NASA that they are worthy of going into space.

"While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they're cut out for space travel," reads the synopsis.

Moonbase 8 premieres Nov. 8 at 11 p.m. EDT on Showtime.