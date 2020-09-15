Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Jude Law appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed how it finds it weird that people have started watching his film Contagion again during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contagion, from director Steven Soderbergh and released in 2011, followed a global pandemic as the CDC worked to find a cure. Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne and Marion Cotillard also starred.

"I found it a little odd that everyone went back to watch that in the middle of the real thing. You just turn on the news. You don't need to watch it," Law told host Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

"I think I wrote immediately to Steven Soderbergh and just said, 'You got it. You were there 10 years ago,'" he continued.

Law discussed his experience making the film and how doctors were used on set.

"One of the most, kind of affecting memories or experiences on that film were the doctors and virologists who were advising us, all of whom were these extraordinary men. And they were all saying to us, 'This is a matter of when, not if,'" Law said.

Law also talked about his new HBO limited series The Third Day and how the program will introduce a massive live stunt that will blur the lines of what's real and not real.

"We're gonna have a single camera. We'll be there as actors, as performers, and the camera will follow us and the events for 12 hours live. So it will be a kind of combination of a sort of live event, a live piece of theater and a film but a film done in one take," Law said.