Sept. 15 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race, Apollo 11 and Cheer are the big winners from the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys.

The first night of the awards was focused on reality and nonfiction programming. The Creative Arts Emmys will be running every night until Thursday on Emmys.com. A fifth night of the awards will be presented Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on FXX.

Advertisement

Apollo 11 won a leading three awards including Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-camera) and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-camera).

RuPaul's Drag Race, which was recently renewed for a 13th season, won two awards including Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program.

Cheer also won two awards including Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will air Sept. 20 on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT. Jimmy Kimmel is serving as host.