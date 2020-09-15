Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Robert Westergaard says he still loves his ex-girlfriend and Below Deck Mediterranean co-star Jessica More.

Westergaard and his co-star Aesha Scott appeared virtually on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where Westergaard was asked if he is still in love with More.

"Yeah. I do have a lot of love for Jessica, yes. No one's asked me that," he responded.

Westergaard confirmed he "definitely" falls in love hard, which he said "sucks a little bit." Scott then asked why Westergaard and More don't just get back together.

"I wish it were so simple," Westergaard replied.

Westergaard confirmed he's presently single. He said he received a lot of DMs, or direct messages on social media, after his previous appearance on WWHL.

Westergaard and More developed a romance during Below Deck Med Season 5 but have since split. Monday's episode of Below Deck Med showed More take issue with Westergaard showing Scott a game during a night out.

On WWHL, Westergaard denied he was flirting with Scott during the episode. Scott said she thought the situation was "absolutely ridiculous."

"I think she was just such a jealous person. He could have been speaking to any female, not just me, and she would have absolutely hated it," she said of More.

More discussed her split from Westergaard on WWHL in July, saying she was "very clear" with Westergaard about wanting a committed relationship.

"I'm done casually dating, and that was very clear," she said.

Below Deck Med is a Bravo series that follows the crew of a mega-yacht during charter season. The series co-stars Sandy Yawn, Hindrigo "Kiko" Lorran, Tom Checketts, Hannah Ferrier, Christine "Bugsy" Drake, Malia White, Peter Hunziker and Alex Radcliffe.