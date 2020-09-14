Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, a new series of animated shorts, is coming to Disney+ in November.

The streaming service said in a press release Monday that the show will premiere Nov. 18 on Mickey Mouse's birthday.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse features classic art inspired by previous "Mickey Mouse" shorts. Each episode runs seven minutes and features new comedy, settings, stories and music.

The series follows Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto on their "greatest adventures yet." The episodes will include stories inspired by lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney characters.

The "Mickey Mouse" shorts premiered on the Disney Channel in 2013 and aired for five seasons. The series featured a contemporary art style inspired by Mickey's 1928 beginnings.

Following the Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse premiere, two new shorts will be released every Friday. Ten shorts in total will air in 2020, with 10 more to follow in summer 2021.

Paul Rudish severs as executive producer and supervising director on the new series, which features music from "Mickey Mouse" shorts composer Christopher Willis.