Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The Dr. Oz Show has been renewed for Season 13 and 14, Fox Station Group has announced.

The daytime talk show will remain on the air throughout the 2022-2023 season.

"I'm honored to have our long-term partners continue to support our mission to keep America healthy while providing context and analysis of complicated information in this unprecedented time," Dr. Oz said in a statement.

"Fox Television stations renewing The Dr. Oz Show for Seasons 13 and 14 underscores the on-going value the show delivers for local broadcast stations. Dr. Oz is the hardest working talent in daytime television," John Weiser, president of first run television at Sony Pictures Television said in a statement.

The renewal comes as Season 12 of The Dr. Oz Show is set to premiere on Monday. The new season will introduce an all-new studio.

Dr. Oz will be tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the new season and speaking with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, along with stars Paris Hilton, Tyra Banks, Dr. Pimple Popper, Tia Mowry, Dog the Bounty Hunter, Savannah Guthrie and Sterling K. Brown.