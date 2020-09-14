Alec Baldwin hosts the ABC game show "Match Game," which will air a new episode Oct. 1. Photo courtesy of ABC

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Dawson's Creek alum James Van Der Beek and former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd will appear in a new episode of Match Game.

ABC said in a press release Monday that the episode will air Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. EDT.

Match Game is revival of the NBC game show that premiered in 1962. The game features four contestants as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

The Oct. 1 celebrity panel will include actors James Van Der Beek, Cheryl Hines, Thomas Lennon and Laura Benati, and television personalities Sherri Shepherd and Dr. Oz.

Contestants Shelly Palmer, of Dallas, Texas, Victor Velez, of Jersey City, N.J., Shannon Haynes, of Mount Airy, N.C., and Lindsay Harmon, of Chicago, Ill., will compete for $25,000 during the episode.

Match Game is hosted by Alec Baldwin, who also co-executive produces the series with Scott St. John, Mallory Schwartz and Jennifer Mullin.

Match Game is in its fifth season and will return to television Sept. 24.