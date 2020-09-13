Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza and several of her former Parks and Recreation cast-mates are reuniting for an online event to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

"Excited to announce this -- we're doing a #ParksAndRecReunion next week with @mradamscott @Nick_Offerman, @unfoRETTAble, @JimOHeir, Amy Poehler, and show creator Michael Schur (and surprise guests) Chip in ANY amount at the link in bio to get access to the full event," Plaza wrote on Instagram Saturday.

Series stars Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Retta, Jim O'Heir, and co-creator Mike Schur will take part in Thursday's town hall meeting at 8 p.m. and question and answer session at 8:30 p.m.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump promised millions in funding to help Kenosha, Wis., rebuild after protests he described as "domestic terror."

The president, Attorney General William Barr and Chad Wolf, acting secretary of Homeland Security, toured scenes of some of the more destructive protests in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake last month.

Parks and Recreation was a sitcom that ran on NBC 2009-15.