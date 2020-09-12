Sept. 12 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced Saturday it has renewed the comic-book adaptation Doom Patrol for a third season.

"On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return to Doom Manor. And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe and, of course, HBO Max," executive producer Jeremy Carver said in a statement.

The superhero series stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby and Joivan Wade.

You didn't think we'd leave you hanging, did you? pic.twitter.com/fVKDH576NP— Doom Patrol (@DCDoomPatrol) September 12, 2020