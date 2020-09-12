Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has signed on to host a new BBC game show called Bank Balance.

The British network described the show as "a high-stakes, high-pressure game show where contestants test their poise, precision, knowledge and nerve to succeed to build themselves a fortune -- or see it come crashing down in an instant."

Filming is set to begin this year. No targeted release date has been announced.

"This is going to be truly epic. It is such an intense game with so much jeopardy to win big and lose even bigger, where the difference between failure and success is always in the balance," Ramsay said in a press release on Friday. "I'm so happy to be working with the fantastic team at the BBC and cannot wait to get in the studio and start stacking those gold bars!"

Ramsay is known as the host of the culinary-themed docu-series Boiling Point, Kitchen Nightmares, Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef.